Hot Coals | Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

Since the recent departure of female vocalist Jade Castrinos, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros have been quiet in the new music scene, with the exception of appearances in smaller music festivals sprinkled here and there.

Though it may be hard for some to imagine the sound of the band without the female voice, “Hot Coals,” a single recently released from their fourth album that is set to be released in early 2016, is a positive indicator that the melodies, writing, and style of the band have anything but faltered. At a hearty 7 minutes long, the song wanders from sound to sound, embodying folky psychedelic and jazzy brass.

Stave off the cold and give “Hot Coals” a listen – the Magnetic Zeros are back.