Toro y Moi is back in action with “Girl Like You,” a chillwave track that relates back to his earlier work as well as 80s synthpop. Wavering melodies punctuated by a drum machine and rubberbanding bassline are cut through with Chaz’s subtly autotuned vocals to make for a popstar atmosphere. The song’s production is endearingly vintage in its execution, but the “popularized by Kanye” vocal manipulation is fresh and stylish, as artists like Frank Ocean, Alex G and Japanese Breakfast also take advantage of its versatility.

Chaz has his foot in two musical worlds. Regularly recognized and commended by the indie-rock community, he also has worked with hip-hop artists such as Tyler, the Creator and Travis Scott. In the internet-driven world that music exists today, artists that can take influence from all the top artists, regardless of genre, will be the ones to pave the way for musicians of tomorrow. Hopefully Toro y Moi can keep up the groove with his upcoming album while pushing the boundaries a little bit.

“Girl Like You” is taken from Toro y Moi’s forthcoming album, Boo Boo, out July 7th on Carpark Records.