The Michigan State-Michigan rivalry has been one rich in history and hate. For four Spartan freshmen, they don’t know what it’s like to play in the heated rivalry. But that will all change Sunday afternoon, as Miles Bridges, Cassius Winston, Nick Ward and Josh Langford step onto the court at the Breslin Center looking to defeat the maize and blue. Despite their inexperience, the freshmen believe they are more than ready.

