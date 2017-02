The guys are back for another week of goofiness in the wide world of sports. They break down DeMarcus Cousins being traded to New Orleans, what the Pistons should do as the trade deadline approaches, will we see anything like Jaromir Jagr again and more. Plus, another round of Got Heem’s, Bye Bye Bye’s and Zach breaks out the region police badge. Also, is this dodgeball player’s cannon real?

