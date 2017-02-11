Episode 5: Statement Week

Zachary Swiecicki, alongside Julian Mitchell and Zach Manning, bring you the only podcast devoted to Michigan State women’s basketball. For the fifth episode, the panel gives you an update on Suzy Merchant (01:20), the current Big Ten standings (01:57) and the midseason national awards list (08:38). The 87-83 overtime loss to Iowa is recapped (16:13). Someone not named Tori Jankoska is awarded the Manning Money Player of the Week award (24:10). “Judge Julian” finds the team ‘guilty’ of something that has proven costly for the Spartans this season (25:31). To finish the show, the group previews MSU’s upcoming games [02/12 vs UMD, 02/16 vs MINN], including a prediction that makes Zach say “wow” (27:50).

