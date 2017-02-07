Impact 89FM | WDBM
Photo: Siobhan Findlay/Impact

Episode 4: Consistency is Key

By on MSU Sports, Podcasts, Women's Basketball

Zachary Swiecicki, alongside Julian Mitchell, Zach Manning, and Rusty Stakhura, bring you the only podcast devoted to Michigan State women’s basketball. For the fourth episode, the panel gives you an update on Suzy Merchant, the current Big Ten standings , and the team’s new-found consistency with their starting lineup. Someone not named Tori Jankoska is awarded the Manning Money Player of the Week award. The new segment “Stakhura’s Step Up Performance of the Week” features a freshman. And “Judge Julian” finds the team ‘guilty’ of something that has proven beneficial for the Spartans this season. To finish the show, the group previews MSU’s upcoming games.

