Episode 30: New Year, Same Detroit Sports

The Bandwagon is back from break. Zachary Swiecicki is without Zane D’Souza and Ashanti Seabron, replacing them with Jacob Herbert and Zach Manning.

0 0 0 0 0

[7:15] Jacob, Impact’s hockey reporter, tries to help figure out what is wrong with Hockeytown this year. Last in the Atlantic Division, second to last in the Eastern Conference, and Jimmy Howard is still expected to be out for multiple weeks — their 26th straight year in the playoffs is in jeopardy. [18:10] Zach S. and Zach M. break down the Lions Wild Card loss in Seattle. Was 2016 ultimately a disappointment for Detroit? Is Jim Caldwell the guy to take the Lions to the next level? [36:49] The rest of the NFL Wild Card games weren’t entertaining either, but a lot of Spartans were on the field. The guys also make their early picks for the second round matchups. [43:43] The Pistons are also last in their respective division, continuing the terrible start of 2017 for Detroit sports. [48:07] Wrapping up the show, The Bandwagon discusses the College Football Championship and Soulja Boy versus Chris Brown.