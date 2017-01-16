Episode 1: Big Ten Time

The Women’s Basketball Podcast

Zachary Swiecicki, alongside Julian Mitchell and Zach Manning, bring you the only podcast devoted to Michigan State women’s basketball. For the first episode, the panel discusses the strengths and weaknesses of the team, currently 13-4, 3-1 in the Big Ten. Next, they analyze the games over winter break, including two losses to Notre Dame and Purdue and a win over Ohio State. The episode also features the premiere of two brand-new segments: “Manning’s Money Performer of the Week” gives you the player that is playing the best lately and “Judge Julian” finds the team ‘guilty’ of something that may or may not prove costly for the Spartans. To finish the show, the group previews MSU’s upcoming games at Rutgers and at Northwestern.