Easier Said | Sunflower Bean

“Easier Said” provides a perfect example of everything that Sunflower Bean’s recent album, Human Ceremony, embodies.
Whimsical vocals from bassist Julia Cummings croon over a set of simplistic guitar riffs, providing a youthful sound that juxtapose the heavy messages that lie in the lyrics.
With a sound that can only be described as glittering and dream-like, this fragile track speaks to how sometimes overcoming one’s fears is easier said than done.
