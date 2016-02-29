Easier Said | Sunflower Bean

Impact 89FM | WDBM
“Easier Said” provides a perfect example of everything that Sunflower Bean’s recent album, Human Ceremony, embodies.

Whimsical vocals from bassist Julia Cummings croon over a set of simplistic guitar riffs, providing a youthful sound that juxtapose the heavy messages that lie in the lyrics.  

With a sound that can only be described as glittering and dream-like, this fragile track speaks to how sometimes overcoming one’s fears is easier said than done.

