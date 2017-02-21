DJ Spotlight of the Week | Tori Brown

Impact’s new DJ Spotlight of the Week is Tori Brown! Kinesiology major by day and DJ by nights (Thursday nights from 6PM-8PM, to be exact), Tori has a wide arrange of interests and passions. If you want to get to know out DJ better, call in at 517-884-8989 and request songs from My Chemical Romance, Flume, and hey, even Drake.

1. What made you decide to join Impact and become a DJ?

I did radio in high school and it was one of the best decisions of my life so I continued the trend into college.

2. What has been your best on air experience?

I asked on air if people agreed that pugs are adorable and someone texted in that they agreed. It’s such a small thing, but it honestly made my day.

3. How do you think working in radio will affect your future career and life experience?

It has dramatically improved my speaking skills and my comfortability speaking to a large audience. I want to go to PA school (physician assistant) and it is incredibly important that you have good communication skills. This is a skill that will certainly serve me well in my future career.

4. What is your favorite part of the station?

The people, everyone that works & volunteers here brings something different. I think that’s what makes this station unique, you’re always meeting new people and they are all fun personable people. That makes the station a place you want to be at.

5. If you could play an artist non-stop on the air, which would it be?

Probably Drake. He has a nice range of music from crying over your ex to just wanting to dance.

6. What is the best concert experience you have had? Why?

Seeing Flume last summer. I was front row the entire time and it was amazing. The visuals were top notch and of course, the music was great. Honestly life changing and I had such a great time.

Our next DJ Spotlight of Week will be out on 2/27!