DJ Spotlight of the Week | Patrick Bade

Our new DJ Spotlight of the Week is Patrick Bade! When he’s not studying Supply Chain Management, he’s at the Impact every Thursday from 10AM-12PM. Make sure to call in at 517-884-8989 with requests for music from his favorite artists – The Kooks and Vacationer!

1. What made you want to become a DJ?

I’ve always been very passionate about music. Not necessarily playing it, I’m not a musician, but I really enjoy discovering new songs and artists. I wanted to become more involved with that side of music, and so I seeked out The Impact.

2. What has been your best on air experience?

I’m not sure if I have one particular favorite moment. I’ve had fun developing my on-air persona, while getting to discover new bands. It’s also cool when your friends tell you they heard you on the radio.

3. How will working in radio affect your career?

Despite that fact that I won’t be working directly in radio, there are definitely things I can take from my time at The Impact to apply later in life. I think the biggest is knowing how to vocally present yourself clearly and eloquently.

4. What is your favorite part of the station?

I like the station environment. It feels very open, it breeds creativity.

5. If you could play an artist non-stop on the station, who would it be?

Creed, enough said.

6. Best concert experience you’ve had.

My best concert experience, and life experience really, was about two years ago when I ventured out to Delaware by myself to attend the Firefly music festival. The lineup was amazing, and I met a ton of new people. I would highly recommend trying the solo festival trip for any music lovers, it’s an entirely different experience.

The next DJ Spotlight of the Week will be released on 11/28.