DJ Spotlight of the Week | Katherine Murphy

Katherine Murphy, one of our amazing Air Staff Coaches, is this week's featured DJ! You can catch this Media and Information major on the airwaves from 10AM-12PM every Monday.

1. What made you decide to join Impact and become a DJ?

When I was a freshman here at MSU, I struggled to find a place to fit into, to feel really involved in. I found Impact through an email about the open house, and as soon as I shadowed my first DJ shift, I knew that I’d found one of the coolest places on campus.

2. What has been your best on air experience?

Any time anyone calls in is so much fun. I like taking people’s requests and picturing that they’re in their car or dorm or walking to class, dancing to their favorite song. I once had a caller say they were having a bad day and that I could make everything a little better for them if I played one of my favorite songs and gave them a shout out. I played Do You by Spoon and after it finished, they called back to say thank you. Pretty sure I spent the rest of the shift smiling like a madman.

3. How do you think working in radio will affect your future career and life?

Working at Impact, especially on air, I have gained a lot of confidence. It’s also made me realize that brightening people’s day doesn’t have to be such a big task; it can be as easy as playing their favorite song or wishing them a happy day. I hope to stay in the creative entertainment field, where connections are very important, so knowing how to be kind and personable will come in handy not only in my future career, but in life too.

4. What is your favorite part of the station?

My favorite part of the station is the variety. I’ve been introduced to so many new things. New artists, genres, live shows, ways to stay involved in music communities. Music is such a personal thing. Having a safe place to share that love for music, no matter what kind you enjoy, is incredible.

5. If you could play an artist non-stop on the air, which would it be?

My favorite artist, Dawes. I can listen to them forever, over and over, and never get bored. The lyrics are meaningful and a lot of the songs are strongly attached to different times of my life. I could probably lay out a timeline of my life just using their songs. I also know a lot of fun facts about the songs and the band members, so I could make lots of interesting commentary.

6. What is the best concert experience you have had? Why?

Also Dawes! I have seen them 5 times, but the best was their most recent tour. I saw them in Kalamazoo, performing their ‘An Evening with Dawes’ tour, which was just two full sets with an intermission and no opener. Seeing any artist play live is fantastic because you get to see their emotion, but with Dawes, I am always impressed by their ability to perform with such passion. I can’t say I didn’t cry just a little (maybe a lot).

