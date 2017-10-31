DJ Spotlight of the Week | Justin Ralph

October is ending and Halloween is finally here. Celebrate the spooky holiday by reading up on our new DJ Spotlight this week! Justin Ralph is our Assistant Training Director and studies Human Biology, Physiology, and Economics! You can catch this busy dude on the air from 10AM-12PM on Wednesdays!

1. What made you decide to join Impact and become a DJ?

The quality tunes

2. What has been your best on air experience?

I had a disagreement with DJ Hot Donna about classifying the misfits as “dad rock” so I had the listeners decide for us. I won and the misfits is officially not dad rock.

3. How do you think working in radio will affect your future career and life experience?

I feel as though my public speaking skills and ability to improvise through situations has improved tremendously

4. What is your favorite part of the station?

The pals

5. If you could play an artist non-stop on the air, which would it be?

Death Grips again

6. What is the best concert experience you have had? Why?

Just to tie everything together I would have to say Riotfest 2016. I got to see Death Grips immediately followed by the 30+ year reunion of the misfits. It was the most intense two hours of my life and we were still able to drive home that night from Chicago to make my 9AM.

Our next DJ Spotlight will be up on 11/6!