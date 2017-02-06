DJ Spotlight of the Week | Ellen Mccartney

This week’s DJ Spotlight falls on Ellen Mccartney! Not only is Ellen a senior finishing her studies in Political Theory & Constitutional Democracy at Michigan State’s James Madison College, but she also works at Impact as a Front Desk Receptionist. There is no doubt she will greet you as if you guys are old friends, so stop by our station any time! Also, make sure to call 517-884-8989 every Friday from 2PM-4PM and request some tunes from Florence & The Machine!

1. What made you decide to join Impact and become a DJ?

I had a friend who was already a DJ recommend it to me. I shadowed them one day and fell in love with the atmosphere and the people. I’ve been coming back ever since!

2. What has been your best on air experience?

Last year for April Fool’s day, my mom (who is notorious for sneaky pranks) reached out to a friend of mine on Facebook and the two of them orchestrated this super elaborate phone scam. They had all of my friends and relatives call in during my DJ shift and request things or tell me goofy stories or make passes at me. I was so thrown off but it ended up being really funny. (Don’t let your parents be friends with your friends on FB, kids.)

3. How do you think working in radio will affect your future career and life?

Radio doesn’t directly relate to my chosen field (Law) but I think in a lot of ways it has given me confidence and an ability to roll with the punches. There’s a lot that can go wrong when you’re live on-air so being able to adapt to the situation has been especially helpful. I also think it has taught me the value of having a hobby that is unrelated to your job. It keeps things interesting and leaves room to grow.

4. What is your favorite part of the station?

The people, without a doubt. I love coming in and feeling at home. There are so many people that I wouldn’t have met if I hadn’t joined Impact that are now a huge part of my life. I’m really thankful for that.

5. If you could play an artist non-stop on the air, which would it be?

Everyone who DJs here knows that if I’m making a request, it’s going to be Florence & the Machine. But if I had to play someone non-stop, it would probably be Daft Punk. Whenever their music comes on, I turn up the volume in the studio all the way so people can come in and we can have a dance party.

6. What is the best concert experience you have had? Why?

I saw Florence & the Machine this summer at DTE. She’s been an idol to me for years so seeing her in person was really incredible. I cried when she came on stage and spent the whole concert singing along and dancing with the people around me. She’s also known for giving a lot of energy to the crowd and she did not disappoint. Check her out!

Our next DJ Spotlight of the Week will be posted on 2/13!