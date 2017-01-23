DJ Spotlight of the Week | Courtney Smith

DJ Spotlight of the Week is back for a new semester and ready to feature some of our brightest DJs every, you guessed it, week! This week we start off with Courtney Smith, Political Science and History student! Make sure to call in every Monday from 6-8PM and request music from her favorite band – Frontier Ruckus.

1. What made you decide to join Impact and become a DJ?

A little over a year ago I was driving home, and I heard my friend Victor (aka DJ 6Foot7) hosting Universal Beat. I asked him about it because I thought it was the coolest thing, and he let me hang out while he did his shows and help him come up with theme ideas. He was the one who convinced me to join and become a DJ, and I’m so glad I did.

2. What has been your best on air experience?

I love hearing familiar voices call in every week with requests. I guess that means they aren’t sick of me yet lol.

3. How do you think working in radio will affect your future career and life experience?

I’ve gained a lot of confidence in myself since I started at Impact. Also, I’ve been exposed to a ton of great music which is never a bad thing.

4. What is your favorite part of the station?

The music, for sure.

5. If you could play an artist non-stop on the air, which would it be?

Probably either Chairlift or Grouplove because their music always puts me in a good mood.

6. What is the best concert experience you have had? Why?

I saw Lukas Graham at The Shelter in Detroit, and I’ve never seen a band perform with so much emotion and genuine love for one another. Plus, it was really cool seeing a relatively big artist play in such an intimate venue.

The next DJ Spotlight of the Week will be up on 1/30.