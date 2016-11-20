Impact 89FM | WDBM
Afterglow | 11/20/2016

Afterglow, Shows

Hey guys, how are you tonight?
I’m doing alright myself, just a little stressed out about life. Good thing I’ve got some prime downtempo music lined up for you tonight!

Hour One:

Osamu Kitajima – Taiyo
the Bad Plus – Pound for Pound
Future Islands – Little Dreamer
Hot Sugar – The Girl Who Stole My Tamagatchi
Mndsgn – Camelblues
Subculture Sage – 1=1=1
Donnie Trumpet & the Social Experiment -Pass the Vibes
Jamie xx – Sleep Sound
Vince Staples – Summertime
the Alchemist – Bold
Software – Island-Sunrise
Lower Dens – Non Grata
P.SUS – Midori & the View

Hour Two:

Sigur Ros – Untitled #4
the Blow – True Affection
Zella Day – Man on the Moon
Leonard Cohen – Hallelujah
Hank Jones – Recapitulation
Shaolin Afronauts – The Scarab
Solange – Weary
James Blake – Retrograde
Bonobo – Kerala
Tetsuya Komuro – Ritsu
Lemon Jelly – Space Walk
Sylvan Esso – Dress
Dream Koala – Ocean

Comment if you have any ideas or opinions, I’d really like to hear even just how you’re doing!

2 Comments

    • ivanwolyniec
      ivanwolyniec on

      I was going for a bit of a broadly relaxing theme with the show, but you could potentially be right about thematically reigning it in a bit. What do you think I should focus more on if anything?