Afterglow | 11/20/2016

Hey guys, how are you tonight?

I’m doing alright myself, just a little stressed out about life. Good thing I’ve got some prime downtempo music lined up for you tonight!

Hour One:

Osamu Kitajima – Taiyo

the Bad Plus – Pound for Pound

Future Islands – Little Dreamer

Hot Sugar – The Girl Who Stole My Tamagatchi

Mndsgn – Camelblues

Subculture Sage – 1=1=1

Donnie Trumpet & the Social Experiment -Pass the Vibes

Jamie xx – Sleep Sound

Vince Staples – Summertime

the Alchemist – Bold

Software – Island-Sunrise

Lower Dens – Non Grata

P.SUS – Midori & the View

Hour Two:

Sigur Ros – Untitled #4

the Blow – True Affection

Zella Day – Man on the Moon

Leonard Cohen – Hallelujah

Hank Jones – Recapitulation

Shaolin Afronauts – The Scarab

Solange – Weary

James Blake – Retrograde

Bonobo – Kerala

Tetsuya Komuro – Ritsu

Lemon Jelly – Space Walk

Sylvan Esso – Dress

Dream Koala – Ocean

Comment if you have any ideas or opinions, I’d really like to hear even just how you’re doing!