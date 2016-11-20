Afterglow | 11/20/2016

Hey guys, how are you tonight?
I’m doing alright myself, just a little stressed out about life. Good thing I’ve got some prime downtempo music lined up for you tonight!
Hour One:
Osamu Kitajima – Taiyo
the Bad Plus – Pound for Pound
Future Islands – Little Dreamer
Hot Sugar – The Girl Who Stole My Tamagatchi
Mndsgn – Camelblues
Subculture Sage – 1=1=1
Donnie Trumpet & the Social Experiment -Pass the Vibes
Jamie xx – Sleep Sound
Vince Staples – Summertime
the Alchemist – Bold
Software – Island-Sunrise
Lower Dens – Non Grata
P.SUS – Midori & the View
Hour Two:
Sigur Ros – Untitled #4
the Blow – True Affection
Zella Day – Man on the Moon
Leonard Cohen – Hallelujah
Hank Jones – Recapitulation
Shaolin Afronauts – The Scarab
Solange – Weary
James Blake – Retrograde
Bonobo – Kerala
Tetsuya Komuro – Ritsu
Lemon Jelly – Space Walk
Sylvan Esso – Dress
Dream Koala – Ocean
Comment if you have any ideas or opinions, I’d really like to hear even just how you’re doing!
this songs are all over the board.
not really feeling the vibe.
I was going for a bit of a broadly relaxing theme with the show, but you could potentially be right about thematically reigning it in a bit. What do you think I should focus more on if anything?