Afterglow | 1/1/2017

WOW! We live in the future now! It’s so much more exciting than I had imagined it in so many different ways, one thing that’s subtly better this year than it’s ever been before is the AFTERGLOW, and tonight’s lineup is made to emphasize that!
Tycho – Receiver
Orbital – The Box Part 1
EDEN – 02:09
Ratatat – I Will Return
Seven Lions – Leaving Earth
Ray Lamontag – Winter Birds
Frank Ocean – Thinkin Bout You
Agoria – Up All Night
Bremer – I Eet
Ajmw – Canvas
Samiyam – Italy
Flitz&Suppe -OdeToYou
Sinitus Tempo – Devotion
Ras G – Juju
Menage a Trois – Conditional Love
It can be hard to open yourself to good things the world has to offer, and to offer yourself to the world, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try! Some of the scariest seeming things are the most rewarding things you’ll ever experience in life. Never forget, I believe in you. This is going to be a good year : )
yung Sherman – /ALWAYS ON MY MIND/
¥en & baku – until we meet again
Massive Attack – Protection
Jerkcurb – Midnight Snack
infinite bisous – Life + You
Khruangbin – Mr. White
Arty – Last Kiss
Kodomo – Orange Ocean
Sasha – Linepulse
Jon Hopkins – Lost In Thought
Quantic – Time Is The Enemy
As always, I’m curious about what you think and why you think it. Not specifically in terms of the show even, what’s been on your mind generally?