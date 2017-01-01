Afterglow | 1/1/2017

WOW! We live in the future now! It’s so much more exciting than I had imagined it in so many different ways, one thing that’s subtly better this year than it’s ever been before is the AFTERGLOW, and tonight’s lineup is made to emphasize that!

Tycho – Receiver

Orbital – The Box Part 1

EDEN – 02:09

Ratatat – I Will Return

Seven Lions – Leaving Earth

Ray Lamontag – Winter Birds

Frank Ocean – Thinkin Bout You

Agoria – Up All Night

Bremer – I Eet

Ajmw – Canvas

Samiyam – Italy

Flitz&Suppe -OdeToYou

Sinitus Tempo – Devotion

Ras G – Juju

Menage a Trois – Conditional Love

It can be hard to open yourself to good things the world has to offer, and to offer yourself to the world, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try! Some of the scariest seeming things are the most rewarding things you’ll ever experience in life. Never forget, I believe in you. This is going to be a good year : )

yung Sherman – /ALWAYS ON MY MIND/

¥en & baku – until we meet again

Massive Attack – Protection

Jerkcurb – Midnight Snack

infinite bisous – Life + You

Khruangbin – Mr. White

Arty – Last Kiss

Kodomo – Orange Ocean

Sasha – Linepulse

Jon Hopkins – Lost In Thought

Quantic – Time Is The Enemy

As always, I’m curious about what you think and why you think it. Not specifically in terms of the show even, what’s been on your mind generally?