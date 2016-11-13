Impact 89FM | WDBM
Afterglow | 11/13/2016

2
By on Afterglow, Shows

What do you think of this week’s show? I’m always open to suggestions and discussion, so feel free to comment any ideas you might have!

“A Mellow Mood For Maidenhair/Music To Soothe The Savage Snake Plant” -Mort Garson

“We Can’t Be Friends” – Dream Koala

“Prototype” – OutKast

“Kakashi” – Yasuaki Shimizu

“Bloodstyle” –  Caroline Smith

“Your Love” – Furns

“S.W.A.K.” – luxury elite

“Uncatena” – Sylvan Esso

“Cranes in the Sky” – Solange

“For You” – Brittany Campbell

“House Hustle” – Soulfultrance and the real producers

“Chameleon” – Herbie Hancock

“The Long Tomorrow” – Tied & Tickled Trio

“Brace Brace” – Bonobo

Hour Two Ahead:

“Journey Through Time” – The Shaolin Afronauts

“Magic Crafters” – Stewart Copeland

“Guess Who” – Alabama Shakes

“A Real Hero” – Electric Youth & College

“Empty Nesters” – Toro Y Moi

“Falling Stars – Melodiya” – Eolika

“Ornico Flow” – Enya

“Reflections After Jane” – The Clientele

“I Need a Forest Fire” – James Blake

“Time” – Pink Floyd

“Little Brother” – Ella Vos

“Quick Musical Doodles” – Two Feet

“Breathe” – Telepopmusik

It’s been a great show, guys! Thanks for listening, you’re what make it worthwhile!

2 Comments

    • ivanwolyniec
      ivanwolyniec on

      I’ve added them to the mix for future Afterglow shows, thanks for listening and even more for reaching out 🙂