Afterglow | 11/13/2016

What do you think of this week’s show? I’m always open to suggestions and discussion, so feel free to comment any ideas you might have!
“A Mellow Mood For Maidenhair/Music To Soothe The Savage Snake Plant” -Mort Garson
“We Can’t Be Friends” – Dream Koala
“Prototype” – OutKast
“Kakashi” – Yasuaki Shimizu
“Bloodstyle” – Caroline Smith
“Your Love” – Furns
“S.W.A.K.” – luxury elite
“Uncatena” – Sylvan Esso
“Cranes in the Sky” – Solange
“For You” – Brittany Campbell
“House Hustle” – Soulfultrance and the real producers
“Chameleon” – Herbie Hancock
“The Long Tomorrow” – Tied & Tickled Trio
“Brace Brace” – Bonobo
Hour Two Ahead:
“Journey Through Time” – The Shaolin Afronauts
“Magic Crafters” – Stewart Copeland
“Guess Who” – Alabama Shakes
“A Real Hero” – Electric Youth & College
“Empty Nesters” – Toro Y Moi
“Falling Stars – Melodiya” – Eolika
“Ornico Flow” – Enya
“Reflections After Jane” – The Clientele
“I Need a Forest Fire” – James Blake
“Time” – Pink Floyd
“Little Brother” – Ella Vos
“Quick Musical Doodles” – Two Feet
“Breathe” – Telepopmusik
It’s been a great show, guys! Thanks for listening, you’re what make it worthwhile!
Loved the 1980’s overseas funk joint! Wanna hear some Chain Wallet – muted colors
I’ve added them to the mix for future Afterglow shows, thanks for listening and even more for reaching out 🙂